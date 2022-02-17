Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 444,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.