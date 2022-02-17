Step Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $763,017.95 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Step Finance has a market cap of $763,017.95 and $1.10 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

