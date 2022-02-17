The Transfer Token (TTT) Achieves Market Cap of $760.09 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $760.09 million and approximately $597,542.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00016606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00074672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000431 BTC.

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,512 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

