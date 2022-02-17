Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

