Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells 218,575 Shares of Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,432. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stable Road Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

