$357.40 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report sales of $357.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.20 million. SPX posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in SPX by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPX by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in SPX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

