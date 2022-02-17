Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Shares Up 5.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15. 958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

