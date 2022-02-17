Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 3.1%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 7,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.89 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.58, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.
About Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN)
