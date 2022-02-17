CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $457.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.26 million and the highest is $467.50 million. CDK Global reported sales of $433.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 366,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,884. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,871,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

