Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading Up 50%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA) traded up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

