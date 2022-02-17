Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 425,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $950.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $86,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

