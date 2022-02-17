Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Trading Up 0.4%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.85). Approximately 28,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 47,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.85).

The company has a market capitalization of £90.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

