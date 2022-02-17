IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Shares of IEX traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $189.98. The stock had a trading volume of 429,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.05. IDEX has a 12-month low of $188.15 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

