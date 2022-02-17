Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

ES traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,374,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

