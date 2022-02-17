Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.
ES traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,374,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
