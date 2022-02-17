Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Affimed by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 126.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 615,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.61.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.