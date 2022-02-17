Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affimed.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.
Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 615,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.61.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
