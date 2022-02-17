Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies stock remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 366,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,449. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 636.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 460,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.