Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $81.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.22.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 395,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after buying an additional 93,537 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

