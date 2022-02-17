Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.07. 450,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.24. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$26.48 and a 1 year high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

