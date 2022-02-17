Raydium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.87 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00008384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $304.50 million and approximately $32.87 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.50 or 0.07039830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,743.25 or 1.00422388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00049436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,384,485 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

