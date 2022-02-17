Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of GIPR stock remained flat at $$7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,631. The company has a quick ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 34.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

