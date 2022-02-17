LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 45,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,086. The company has a market cap of $68.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff acquired 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.