Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 164,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Jianpu Technology stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 223,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,719. Jianpu Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 179.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

