Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WPCB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth about $730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

