Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.79. 427,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,066. DermTech has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $409.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

