Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,560. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,682,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

