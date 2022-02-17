Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

GPK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. 4,436,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,746. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

