Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $760,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 34,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,847. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

