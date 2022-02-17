NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.11. 72,444,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,490,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $662.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

