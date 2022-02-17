BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

BRBR traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 431,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $972.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

