TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in January

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 82,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,984. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

