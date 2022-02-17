Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 135,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,897,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 843,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,116. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

