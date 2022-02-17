Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $2.78 million and $143,204.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.09 or 0.07074389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.48 or 1.00609179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

