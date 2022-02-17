Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $788.00

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded up 167.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $147,263.21 and approximately $788.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

