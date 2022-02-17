Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,259. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

