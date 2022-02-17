Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 894,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.