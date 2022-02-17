Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 894,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

