Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. 2,650,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,167. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

