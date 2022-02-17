Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.170 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,989. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

