Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.81. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $12.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

