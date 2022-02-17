$6.20 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $7.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

TMO stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.35. 2,154,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

