Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.35 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $46.46 million and $4.35 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00435900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00061136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

