Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FACA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,273. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,924,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

