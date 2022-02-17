FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Down 37.5% in January

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTEV remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,472. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

