SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $45.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
