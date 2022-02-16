V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. 2,560,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,922,000 after purchasing an additional 401,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,371,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

