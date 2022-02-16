Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.71 Million

Analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce $51.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the lowest is $51.44 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $42.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $205.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.61 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

CTLP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,969 shares of company stock valued at $582,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $24,787,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

