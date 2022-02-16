Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post $25.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $25.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $22.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $28.36. Alphabet posted earnings of $26.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $117.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $106.19 to $128.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $137.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $125.34 to $148.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,358.79.

GOOGL traded up $22.59 on Wednesday, reaching $2,754.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,803.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,824.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,990.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,932,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 24 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

