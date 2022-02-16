My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.47 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $855,644.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.05 or 0.07083003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,970.80 or 1.00013091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002941 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

