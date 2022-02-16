Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 20,324,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

