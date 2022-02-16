Short Interest in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Rises By 52.8%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 726,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.09. 2,897,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,828. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.