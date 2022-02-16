Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Expands By 58.0%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,943. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZG. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

